The McRib is back and Caddy is here to offer some free promotional advice to the Golden Arches. The Thunder is Rollin’, and Peppa Pig is staying far away from this one. You’re welcome, McDonalds.
We begin this episode of the podcast with a moment of silence for Priscilla the Pink Pig. And then Caddy brings in a story that Donna and PT want nothing to do with. But who are we to judge? Then we dive deep into the challenges that today’s young people face in school, both in the classroom and with our first ever “Dear Preston” segment. And we wrap with some obligatory entertainment news featuring Keith Urban and Alan Jackson. Do you agree with Preston? Let us know. Call or Text 7704646024.