Podcast: Mary Magdalene has arrived

Donna and Charlotte went to the movies this weekend to see Chris Hemsworth…I mean to see the new Thor movie. Caddy didn’t go, because this was one of those dine and watch movie theaters and you know how Caddy is with noises other than his own. Find out what got Donna all hot and bothered – other than Chris Hemsworth.
Also, remember when pod peep Linda Leon said that she prays for Donna differently than she prays for Caddy? What was that all about? Caddy HAS to know. Linda responds.
If you were refreshing your inbox all day Saturday waiting for your copy of The Letter…well, we’re sorry that the people over at Revue and Twitter couldn’t get their act together. Apparently their servers went down and didn’t bother to tell anyone. Sorry folks. We’ll be back at it this weekend better than ever.
Let’s talk country music and the Billboard 100 Top Country Music Albums chart. This comes after Luke Combs’ ‘Growin’ Up’ debuts at No. 1 this week. That got us thinking…who has spent the MOST time at No. 1 all time? The answer will probably surprise you.
All that and much more on today’s episode of Cadillac Jack – My Second Act. Thanks for tuning in!
NEXT EPISODE: It’s the halfway point of 2022 and we’ll be talking top moments in pop culture. What has been the year's moment so far? Text or call 770-464-6024.