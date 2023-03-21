Podcast: Ma’am, your flight was yesterday

This week on the Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast, Donna leaves Caddy at home by himself. That was her first mistake.
As we mentioned on the last episode, Donna headed out of town to Park City, Utah with Olivia for a little girls getaway trip to ski and snowmobile. They had a great time, but Charlotte was giving mom updates from back home on how things were going and how dad was doing. According to her, he was a little bossy in the morning and he let the cats have at it. You decide how he did.
Then, the flight back happened. Well, at first it didn’t. Donna didn’t just miss the time, she missed the day it was supposed to take off. We all have our airport nightmare story and now Donna has hers. Tune in to find out how she made it home.
We also open up the old mail bag and answer questions from a bunch of our Pod Peeps. We love you guys!
Let’s hear your worst experience at an airport. Let me guess: it happened in Atlanta. Text or call 770-464-6024.