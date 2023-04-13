Podcast: Low energy. High T.

It's time for a 'kitchen sink' episode of Cadillac Jack: My Second Act podcast. Er, I mean a 'kitchen table' show.
Cadillac and Donna Jack head to the home office for a quick session. Why, you ask? Well the house is under attack and Junior-Senior Wars is underway. The audio quality is not our best but by now we know we'll all support eachother no matter what. Unless you smack gushers into the microphone. In which case there will be an unpleasant and foul easter egg left in next week's episode. Don't call us.
If you're listening on upload day then Taylor Swift is in Tampa this weekend for her Eros tour. We preview the concerts no one is going to and talk about the benefits of keeping relationships on the down low. How much time do we have?
So grab a snack and join us at the table. Then give us a ring and smack into the phone. 7704646024.