Podcast: Look at the shoes I’m wearing. Look how cute I look.

Donna Choate has a low tire. It is regularly low, in fact, even after attempts to fill it. So, Donna made her way over to one of those oil change and new tire in-and-out drive thru shops. Unfortunately though, Donna didn’t drive through. Hear the story on how the mechanic ended up behind the wheel and Donna and her heels were guiding him in and out of the pit. We hope he still has a job.
On a more serious note, Caddy shares the story of the Cherokee Casket Company in Griffin, GA, and the recent Community Service award they received. Cherokee Casket is one of the only casket companies in the world that makes caskets exclusively for children, and after the massacre in Uvalde, Texas, they sent 19 custom caskets to the families of the victims at no charge. It is a touching story and Caddy shares with listeners the little things they do to make a tragic event in families’ lives a little less heavy.
Ever been arrested for making terroristic threats if your college football team didn’t beat their opponent? Me neither, but a young lady at the University of Utah just got cuffed for it and her mama CANNOT be happy with her right now. Oh, and Utah won anyways.
I repeat: If you want Caddy to run the Mayor’s Corporate Challenge 5k you MUST text or leave him a voicemail and encourage him. He is on the fence. 770-464-6024.