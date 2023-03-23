Podcast: Listen to this on a boat

On today's episode of Cadillac Jack: My Second Act, we take a trip over to Spotify Studios to talk with Joe Rogan. Err, to talk about Joe Rogan.
Luke Combs was recently on the Joe Rogan Experience, the number two most popular podcast in the United States. Caddy and Donna cover the show and some of the country music star's choice words. We even throw Joe a bone.
Have you ever done anything like a wrong name on a birthday cake? Or the wrong age? Well, we have. Here's a pro tip - "just stay off him. You'll question your marriage." If you're OK with living with this, then that's your problem. And we do touch a bit about dual-parent households and the possible traits of kids that come up in them.
Thanks for tuning in to number one. Feeling combative? Let us know. 7704646024.