Donna is thrilled about the Atlanta Hawks taking Game 6. Cadillac Jack wants Donna to name three Hawks. The first segment is when we talk about drugs. Then Donna and Cadillac Jack get married. Plus, we say goodbye to @ATLCadillac. It’s a wavy first 20 minutes of the podcast.
After that we cover the Fathers Day Dinner fail. It was an 80-mile trip to nowhere, through a tropical storm, only to miss the Not-So-OK-Cafe. Sad day on Highway 20, in the words of the great Zac Brown. Been on one? Let us know. 7704646024.