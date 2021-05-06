The show opens with a detective novel about Bill Gates, Detective Cline and Shania Twain. That’s right- we’re talking about ‘gray divorce,’ or splitting up after 50. Donna thinks that men get needier as they get older. Cadillac Jack agrees.
The second segment talks about a mother found in the middle of a desert eating grass and moss. The problem for her is that she didn’t want to be found. “Are you kidding me? There are hot campers around.” There’s also a bit about music licensing, as Red Hot Chili Peppers become the latest group to sell their rights.
The third segment covers a recent hot mic episode on Fox and Friends. Kevin McCarthy was caught with his (audio) pants down. Allegedly. Caddy and Donna talk about some of the implications, along with whether or not it was really an accident. Similarly, a woman just caught her husband cheating because he didn’t realize the bluetooth was on. What are the three things you couldn’t do without? You’ll hear a few answers. Bluetooth is not one of them. It’s all covered on this episode of Hot Mic with Donna and Caddy.