Podcast: Let’s go do whatever

On today's episode of the Cadillac Jack - My Second Act podcast, Donna brings the receipts. Reuben and Rita - it happened, folks.
Thanksgiving is always a good time for college kids (and parents) to reunite in the middle of the chaos of first semester. Donna opens the show talking about missing Olivia, who is in her first semester at the University of Tennessee, and who she hasn’t had home since August.
Then Caddy and Donna get right back into the afterglow of the CMA Awards. Caddy in particular got a lot of questions from the listener line (call or text 770-464-6024 anytime!) that he wants to address. In particular, was Maren Morris there? After her blowup with Brittany Aldean, did she show up? The answers is yes, sort of. Caddy explains.
Donna’s longtime friend Allison joins the show to validate Donna’s truly bizarre story about their mutual friend Rita and her high school…husband, Reuben. Donna has known Allison since 5th grade and Allison was in the room for most of Rita and Reuben’s shenanigans. In fact, she was actually in the wedding! So yes, the story is true, and we know you are here for all the juicy details.
Crazy high school stories. Got one? No way it can top Rita and Reuben…right? Call or text 770-464-6024 and let us know!