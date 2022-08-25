Podcast: "Let me steep. Like a tea bag."

Has Donna been replaced? The reviews are in for her sub's episode of Cadillac Jack: My Second Act, and it's time to call the Jacks' agent. No, not that Jack.
First up on the show we cover things that you bring "in-house." You know, the things that you start doing yourself to save money or just make sure things are done the right way. Caddy starts with his list. Then immediately, almost within seconds, Donna shares her own. Needless to say the list is a bit longer.
Then it's time to go live. In the second segment you'll hear about how you can get a little more MSA in your life. Here's a hint: Saturdays. 6 PM. The Tube. No, not that tube.
There's a segment about how communication and parenting has changes over the years. And of course we go on tour with Korn and Evanescence to align with our designation as a semi-music podcast. Just one request: Wake Me Up Inside.
Lastly we page some Tesla drivers. We can do that, because you get podcasts. And not radio. Because they don't get terrestrial radio. …because they have iPads. It's been a long week. You know the drill. 7704646024.