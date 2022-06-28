Podcast: "Let me feel the package."

This week on the Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast, Caddy has a surprise for Donna. Yes, it backfires on him.
It’s been a busy week in politics. Things can get heated – especially on social media. Donna has a thing or two to say about what’s been going on and gives her advice on how to handle people and friends you don’t agree with. Bottom line: live and let live, folks.
Also, you may have heard on the pod last week Donna mention the 2nd time Caddy was fired. You may have though, huh? When else did Caddy get fired? Well, there is a story. Technically, he did get fired, but not really. Caddy explains.
And of course, as a top 100 podcast on the Apple Podcast Charts in the music & entertainments news categories (thank you listeners), we have some country music updates for our loyals. One of which reminds Caddy of New Years Eve 2004. You won’t want to miss this one.
We love our pod peeps. Have something you want to ask Caddy or a story to tell? Text or call 770-464-6024.