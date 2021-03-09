Podcast: Led Zeppelin, Dolly Parton and Ethiopian food

Dolly Parton sings us in on today’s Cadillac Jack: My Second Act podcast. Then the show can’t fully begin until Donna and Cadillac Jack clear the air. You’ll have to stick with us through the first six minutes of the episode as we dig up some irritation with memes, communication habits and “a double dose of Rock.”
The real show starts with a tip: You can now listen to Cadillac Jack: My Second Act on all Delta flights. Just search “Cadillac Jack” on the Atlanta-based airline’s in-flight entertainment center. Then some quick hits like Morgan Wallen’s record breaking week and the Grammy’s new producer.
The real meat of the show is spent on Oprah’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
There were more than a couple jaw-dropping moments in the two-hour special. Donna points out some anger over Harry’s parents, crisis-inducing pressures on Meghan and who exactly was concerned about their son Archie’s skin color.
You’ll hear a few clips that were not aired during the interview. Loneliness and thoughts of self harm were discussed in the interview, something that will cast more light on the challenges of mental health. There were a few bright lights in the show, like Tyler Perry’s good graces and the incoming baby girl.
Louie Anderson had a role in Coming to America because Paramount said the movie had to have a white guy. At least, that’s what Eddie Murphy says. You’ll hear the clip in question and a preview of the follow-up, which is streaming on Amazon Prime. The reason we talk about it on the show is because of the massive marketing campaign that pushed it out. From wrapped trucks to high-dollar commercials, the promotions were everywhere.
The show caps with a story about Ethiopian food. That’s all we have to say.