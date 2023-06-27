Podcast: Leave John Mayer alone!

Welcome to the Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast! We have got Taylor Swift updates for all you Swifties out there.
But first, Donna opens the show by talking about people, much like Caddy, who have rediscovered their calling and often times, their second act. Inspired by a podcast she was turned onto, Donna talks about people who get to age 50 or so and realize how much more they have to offer.
Caddy has known Thomas Rhett since he was in diapers. He, his wife Lauren, and their kids are a great family. Recently, on an episode of her podcast, Lauren talks with Thomas about her postpartum depression and ways she dealt with anxiety and Thomas on tour. It’s a great conversation for any spouse who is the homemaker and whose partner travels for their job.
The Eras Tour is alive and well in Taylor Swift land, but not without some caution. Saturday night in Minneapolis she played a song on stage that she had not played live in 11 years about her relationship with John Mayer. She warned her fanatics…leave him alone – she is fine!
Also, John Daly at Kenny Chesney concert. What could go wrong? Recently, the legend that is Daly rolled up to a Chesney concert in his golf cart and parked his ass right next to the stage. Didn’t leave. No one said a thing. Legend.
Who would be on your country music Mount Rushmore? Let us know. We’ll discuss and talk about some of your submissions on Thursday’s episode. Text or call 770-464-6024.