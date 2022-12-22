Podcast: Kris Kringle's Dingle

It's the last show before Christmas and we're scrambling. You know how the holidays get crazier and crazier the closer you get? Well, we're feeling it.
Caddy and Donna reflect on shopping patterns, Christmas holiday traditions and why this year is just a little bit harder. At the end of the day we're just glad to have loved ones around us, even if it's not every one you love. (It's *almost* a good moment.)
There is one note for listeners of the podcast: we are a little upset that your Christmas letters aren't that juicy. Except for that one person. Yours is plenty succulent.
We also continue our conversation with Greg Barnhill. The songwriter fills us in on what it takes - and means - to be the one behind the scenes of music's greatest hits. Of course we get juicy ourselves and ask the important question - how's the money?
What else? Who knows. We've all gone south. 7704646024.