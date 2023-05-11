Podcast: Kitty Cats and Comforters

It's graduation week here on the Cadillac Jack: My Second Act. We have officially been dismissed and invited back for next year, which is more than you can say for one of the Jacks.
Donna kicks us off by talking modern dorm rooms and how different they are from the early 2000's when she was in school. Caddy reminisces on the weeks he spent on campus himself and how that contributes to his toolbelt today. Stay tuned for part 2 - how to lift a bed.
It's the supersize Country Music News edition of the show. It feels like everything aand all the news happened all at once. We do our best to cover it all, from Garth Brooks to Morgan Wallen to… Robert DeNiro? Don't worry - we'll get to it in a minute.
Whaaat did we miss? Wheeze at us through the phone - 7704646024.