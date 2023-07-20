Podcast: Keyboard Cowboys

Welcome to the Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast. On today’s episode, Caddy lists the things he would rather have done than be on a particular flight full of Swifties.
But first, Donna went to see her dad Charlie’s final resting place on Fripp Island. It was something she was glad to do with daughter Charlotte, but the real story here is what she did on the way back. She went by the Murdoch estate. You know, just for giggles.
Delta was already not having a great day when one of their planes got stuck on the tarmac and started boiling its passengers alive. Things got worse though, when one of its social media managers tweeted “what rhymes with Delta?” Well, the passengers on said stuck plane responded, and they weren’t happy.
Speaking of miserable experiences on a plane: there is a viral video out there featuring a bunch of Swifties after attending one of the Eras Tour concerts. In said video the concert goers get on the plane intercom and singing all the hits. Some passengers, I’m sure, loved it. Most did not. Caddy would have been one of the later. He details the things he would rather do or have done than be on that Southwest flight.
You tell us. What would rather do than be on that flight? Or maybe you are one of those weirdos who would have loved it. Let us know. Text or call 770-464-6024.