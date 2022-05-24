Podcast: Kenny Chesney, adorable little pirate

At the last minute, Donna got tickets to see Kenny Chesney play at Mercedes Benz Saturday night. She and Charlotte had a blast and stayed until the very end. Caddy and Donna reminisce on Kenny’s career, their storied history following it, and all of his accomplishments and money made along the way.
It’s election day in Georgia! If you have not voted early already, make sure to head to the polls and cast your vote for this November’s nominees.
People have been engaged with this Amber Heard/Johnny Depp trial far more than they have been just about anything else going on in the world. Caddy and Donna talk about this insane trial and all the latest shenanigans.
Kenny Chesney almost always brings up a fan on stage to mark their first concert ever. Who was the first artist YOU saw live and in person? Let us know! Text or call 770-464-6024.