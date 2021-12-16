Google wants you to delete your recent search history, they must know something. Donna says “no problem,” just don’t be so suspect.
Donna kicks off today's show by exposing Caddy’s vision problem that is leading to some very strange text messages. And a bit of advice, being busy all the time is not a good look. That leads us into good general habits of work-life balance and how to be present with who you’re with. It’s the Christmas season, so we’re recapping the stories of the magical elf that dashes around our house every year. Has the “Elf on the Shelf” gotten into any holiday trouble in your home? Let us know. 7704646024.