Today we investigate the great hinkle theft of Alpharetta as we welcome back rocking chair season. One thing is for certain, Donna never forgets.
William Schatner went to space. But was it the real space? Scientists have yet to agree. Then we have a grim update on the case of Gabby Petito as we discuss the new autopsy report released just this week. We check in with teen habits according to a recent study before discussing a fresh new country artist that has made PT very upset. And finally, Tim McGraw and Paul McCartney are starting fights. Want to get in touch with Caddy? Call or Text 7704646024.