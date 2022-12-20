Podcast: It’s not final until its vinyl

Caddy is back! After taking a week off the podcast since…ever, Caddy is back in your feeds with a new episode featuring songwriter Greg Barnhill.
Caddy kicks off the show by explaining that right now, he’s not OK, and he really just needed some time away from the show and the stress that was piling up elsewhere in life. And that’s OK! We all need some breaks once in a while, and to unplug and get away. What is important is that you are honest with yourself and honest with your family.
Fortunately for the listeners, Caddy’s time away involved some relaxing time with friend and country music singer Joanna Cotten, and legendary songwriter Greg Barnhill. Caddy was kicking back and listening to a collaboration between Joanna and Greg and afterward asked Greg if he’d mind joining the show.
Greg jumps on the blower with Caddy to talk songwriting and specifically, the Backstreet Boys’ new Christmas Album and the radio single from it, Christmas in New York, which Greg wrote. While they were only planning on talking for about 20 minutes, the conversation went on for about an hour and we’ll bring you Part 2 on Thursday’s pod.
How do artists find songs? What inspires songwriters? What is a “hold?” All that and more on today’s episode of the Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast.
What is one of your favorite Christmas memories? We want to know. Text or call 770-464-6024.