Podcast: It’s dead. Alright, next topic.

On the show today, we find out one of Donna’s life goals is to spot one of the cars from one of those dreaded iPhone “Amber Alerts” we get on our phones. She wants to chase him down and tail him until the police can arrive, and honestly, we hope she gets her wish.
The Super Bowl is this weekend! It is being broadcast on NBC, sandwiched in between Olympics coverage. Can you imagine how much bank they are making from selling advertising this weekend and what their TV ratings are going to look like?
Dolly Parton is a nominee this year to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the only country music artist who made the cut. If inducted, Dolly would be only the second woman with membership in both the Country Music and Rock Halls of Fame, after Brenda Lee.
And in just plain bizarre news, a brawl broke out at a Golden Corral after it ran out of steak. Caddy has news coverage of the event. It doesn’t disappoint.
All that, and much more, on today’s episode of Cadillac Jack – My Second Act.
