Podcast: It reeked of the 420

Welcome back to the Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast! After a week (or two?) out of your pod streams, we’re back and better than ever.
Well, some of that is in part by luck. Donna almost got her car stolen and it now has a very…pungent smell, but other than that, we’re fine! It has just been incredibly busy over at the Jack household. Thank you to everyone who reached out though to check in on us.
We have got a jam packed episode for you to catch you up on all the latest since we’ve been gone, including the record breaking Taylor Swift concerts in Atlanta, the NFL Draft and the landing place for future Super Bowl champion and reigning back-to-back college football national champion Stetson Bennett.
Fill us in! If there is anything we missed that you think we just have to know please reach out to us. We’d love to hear from you! Text or call 770-464-6024.