We're tying up some loose ends in our podcast lore we’ve developed over the past few weeks. The big one is an update on Donna’s quest for world clogging domination.
Is it college tour season already? It’s all business for Donna. Then we cover the very strange development that unfolded live on the set of “The View.” Caddy suspects foul play. In our obligatory music news segment, we cover Deana Carter’s reissue of “Did I Shave My Legs for This?” And finally, we cover the moments where we first felt way too old. What would your funeral song be? Your answer could be featured on the next show. 7704646024.