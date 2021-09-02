There's something strange happening in Virginia, about a dozen definitely real people all decided to not show up to a school board meeting at the last minute. Mr. Kedick owes us an explanation.
We begin with the news of Hurricane Ida making landfall in Louisiana and the "Cajun Navy" that's been lending a helping hand. You can lend a helping hand with a donation by clicking here. We quickly change topics by remembering old vacations, and Bonaroo is cancelled but not for the reason you thing. PT had a math assignment that probably should come with a content warning, but we close with the biggest news of all: Georgia finally has a Buc-ee's. Are you a hater or a lover of the new hit establishment? Let us know. 7704646024.