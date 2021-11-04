Did you have the party house growing up? We discuss a few moments where Caddy and PT were a little too close to being exiled by their own mothers. You don’t want to miss it.
We begin the show by continuing to remember Atlanta broadcast legend Jovita Moore that sadly passed last week from her long fight with brain cancer. Tributes have continued to pour in, and Caddy shares his live on air. It’s emotional, but it includes some learned lessons and heartfelt remembrances from one of Georgia’s best. Thoughts on the show? Let us know. Call or text 7704646024.