Podcast: "Is that a liquor…or a body fluid?"

It’s a no holds barred type of episode of the Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast, with stories from the ditch outside Atlanta Motor Speedway and the bush next to Donna’s mailbox the morning of a neighborhood estate sale.
Charlotte got sick, and I am talking REALLY sick (including all over Donna’s car). She is feeling better, but not until Donna took her punishment for oversleeping for the carpool line.
Caddy is not a big fan of the new Ga 400/285 updates, but then, who is? The exits are literally changing locations and it is throwing Caddy for a loop. Get it? And Donna explains that how her directional skills are entirely contingent on knowing which way Chattanooga is.
The interstate dilemma was preceded by a trip to Atlanta Motor Speedway and Caddy observed a Fold of Honor. A Fold of Honor is DEFINITELY not what Donna thought it was. The trip brought back some memories for Caddy though, or lack thereof, and he reminisces about waking up in a ditch. Or a ravine. Not sure.
All that and MUCH more on today’s jam packed episode of My Second Act!
This episode is dedicated to Pod Peep Jason Williamson.
What's the most embarrassing place you woke up "the next morning?" We want to know! Text or call at 770-464-6024.