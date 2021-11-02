Fair warning about today’s episode of the Cadillac Jack: My Second Act podcast. It contains some mature themes discussed in an occasionally immature way. But then again, you could say that about every episode.
We start by checking in with friend of the pod and choreographer extraordinaire Mr. Clayton Joshua Cameron. He’s got a surprise announcement that has one member of the studio questioning their life choices. Then we discuss the connection between media personalities and their audience as we mourn the loss of Atlanta giant Jovita Moore. And finally, we close with some obligatory music news on this year's class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and another edition of Dear Preston that you won’t want to miss. Have thoughts on PT’s answer? Give us a call and your message could be heard on the show. Call or Text 7704646024.