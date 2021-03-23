Donna wants to go to Bonnaroo, Burning Man or Talladega. Just hearing the ‘T’ word is triggering for Cadillac Jack. It brought back some frightening memories. Brown liquor and ashes at turn 1. Shutting down the state’s third largest city in the Fall of ‘99. It’s a shuddering trip down memory lane. Needless to say, we’ll see you at the Talladega Superspeedway in April.
Caddy moves on to the other side of the racecar counter by sharing a story from this weekend at the DMV. The attendant really wanted a piece of Caddy. (We see you, Window 8.) In the end, it all worked out. Charlotte even saved the day at J. Christopher’s.
Morgan Wallen just spent his 10th week at the top of the charts. It’s a huge deal, but not the biggest story out of Country music this week. The main headline is from Garth Brooks- Chris Gains is back. Confused? Join the party. Donna and Cadillac Jack shed some light on the alter ego who may have purchased 1.5 million copies of his own album. Plus, did you know that Matthew McConaughey starred as Walkaway Joe with Trisha Yearwood and Don Henley?
Before the show taps out, Donna and Cadillac Jack say a bit about the Atlanta story that has been on national news this week. It’s a somber tone about tragedies, family and the importance of doing the right thing. Lastly, you’ll hear a few Pod Peeps and their favorite two-handed-songs as a way to lighten the show. Let us know about your own two-handers and if you have advice from years at Talladega. What exactly is Donna in for? 7704646024.