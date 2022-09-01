Podcast: "I'm not a reactor. I'm a generator."

It's a late night with Caddy and Donna here on the Cadillac Jac: My Second Act podcast.
Some folks want to know why we act the way we do. Well, ee have a whole laundry list of answers to the question. We also don't want to wake up and hear the garbage trucks pulling up knowing that the bin is sitting as the top of the driveway. So how about you just take the trash out while you listen (or record) this show.
Are you a reactor? Or a generator? Or are you just a narcissist? Caddy offers an answer. Donna offers a suggestion.
Then we're talking 50-yard-line at the Georgia/Oregon game at Mercedes-Benz this weekend. But there's a catch. We fill you in and want to know… would you still go?
Near the end we look for, find and dispose of "that drug thing." Listen closely and hang on.
To take us almost home, Caddy shares the story of his very first microphone and who he gave it to. It's a heartfelt story, and it ends with a tattoo. Talk about checking all the boxes.
What can we do to be a better partner for you? Text this number once a week and let us know. 7704646024.