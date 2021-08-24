It’s a rapid fire show on the Cadillac Jack: My Second Act podcast this week as we cover everything from Andrew Cuomo’s potential new gig to the best songs to listen to during a plane crash. In other words, your standard Tuesday episode.
Shows have returned to the Fox Theater, and seeing “Hamilton” over the weekend was a surprisingly emotional experience for Donna. Next, a tradition unlike any other. PSLs are back, baby! Barry Manilow could not be stopped over the weekend, by the sound guy or by mother nature herself. In our obligatory music news of the episode we discuss the delayed tours of Florida Georgia Line and Garth Brooks, before closing the show with the inspirational story of one of Georgia’s finest Dragon Boat racers. Have you had a good experience with one of our show partners? Let us know. 7704646024.