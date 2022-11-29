Podcast: If you have to ask what jazz is, you’ll never know. RIP, Dad.

Caddy opens today's episode of the Cadillac Jack - My Second Act podcast by informing listeners that his dad passed away this last Wednesday, November 23rd, after a long illness.
Fortunately, Caddy was able to be by his side as he took his last breath. He went his way – on his own terms – and we are thankful for that. Caddy and Donna talk about his life, and he what he meant to the entire family as a father, father-in-law, grandpa and so much more. Caddy recounts his father’ love for jazz music and art, and Donna talks about his role in her life, and the memories they shared that she will cherish forever.
They talk more generally about the loss of loved ones, and how we handle and manage the grief. It’s never easy – but remembering all the good times helps get us through it. In fact, Caddy takes us back to May 27, 2020 and the now infamous “Zoom in on the wooly booger” episode, which recounts his “take-your-son-to-work” experience on the road, with his traveling salesman father. If you’ve never heard it, it’s worth a listen.
For only the second time in their 300+ episode run, Caddy and Donna will not have a Thursday show this week. They will be traveling to North Carolina for memorial services. They do however, give listeners a little preview of what’s coming up in the next episode: an homage to some of the greatest TV theme songs of all time. Those jingles that as soon as you hear that first note – you instantly know what the show is. Some of them, bring with them a flood of memories, too.
What theme song takes you back more than any other? Leave us a message and let us know. We’ll share some of your favorites on the next show, December 6th. Text or call 770-464-6024.