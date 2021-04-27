It’s very important to not try everything you see online. Cadillac Jack learned that firsthand this weekend. He tried to clean some plaque out of his mouth and avoid going to the dentist. Now he has just less teeth.
Do we really need the Oscars? Did anyone see a single new movie this year? The people who were nominated say, “yes.” Donna and Caddy get into it, discussing all things worth knowing about this year’s awards. Donna recommends only one winner- a story about a man and his octopus. “Who knew they could have a relationship like that?”
The show switches gears and looks at the relationship between Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin. The two have a podcast called Whine Down, where they cover marriage and authentic struggles. They’re also getting a divorced. According to US Weekly, the “logistics” of owning the show will get worked out in the process. Would the Jacks show similar concessions? Not when it comes to Roscoe.
On the way out the show covers Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick and Travis Barker. You know, real life. If you have any clues about them or where Morgan Wallen is, give us a call. 7704646024.