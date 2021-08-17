We start off with a quick recap of Caddy and Donna’s public speaking experience before diving right into the new “Woka-Cola” ad that’s lighting up the airways. We think the old one ad was better on the Cadillac Jack: My Second Act podcast.
It’s Donna’s birthday week just so everyone knows. Be on high alert for the festivities. This week Caddy is taking us down a musical rabbit hole of strong women in Country Music. Then we dive head first into the University of Alabama “Rush” and why it’s trending all over social media this week. Caddy closes us out by sharing his first ever meeting with Mama LeClaire, and it certainly wasn’t their last. What would your walkout song for a public speaking engagement be? Let us know. 7704646024.