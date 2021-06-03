Welcome back to the partially evil Cadillac Jack: My Second Act podcast. It’s a show so short, sweet and strange that Caddy may have written it on an Ambien bender. (His words, not mine.)
First off we look at a recent article in The Atlantic about the despair of returning to regular life. As Donna says, it was a scary but nice reprieve. Then we talk about the 2021 Music Midtown lineup and animals that eat your shoestrings. Plus it’s time to tally our scores from the last episode and see just how evil we are. Bad news. Lastly, Caddy finds out about the goats. Believe it or not, Cadillac Jack is about to be a yoga instructor. Turns out he may have to kiss one for the first time since his days at Tau Kappa Epsilon. The goats. Not the yoga instructor.