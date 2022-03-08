Podcast: I was pretty smart in high school

On the My Second Act today, Cadillac Jack and Donna get into a range of topics from high school pranks and country to music, to Coach K’s last home game and of course – Caddy’s first pro wrestling event.
It’s Junior/Senior Wars time in metro Atlanta. If you don’t know what that is, it’s when all the high school juniors and seniors roll each other’s houses in toilet paper, tear up landscaping, and mess with cars. It started out as an innocent way to prank each other, but has progressed into something much more destructive. Caddy and Donna discuss their proposed ground rules.
And of course, we get a full recap from Caddy on his big wrestling exhibition. He’d never been to a pro wrestling match before, and let’s just say he’s hooked. The wrestling, the beer, the yelling and sweating – and all in the name of charity! Caddy promises to be back soon, and bring you dear listeners more stories from ringside.
What is the MOST you have ever paid for a ticket to something – sporting event, concert, or otherwise? Call or text 770-464-6024.