All aboard the new health craze, deworming. The less you know the better. And Kanye West’s new Atlanta home is super convenient for sporting events. Not sure if he’s taking visitors yet.
Donna shows off her pipes this episode with “A Guy Walks Into a Bar.” Next time we’ll try out the auto-tune and see how it sounds. We’re recapping an eventful weekend for our hosts, a weekend that almost included a pretty tense bar fight. Then we dig deep into the stranger Caddy and Donna met. Is he a hero or a villain? The jury is still out. And finally Caddy breaks down the situation surrounding Morgan Wallen, and his disappointing performance on GMA. What’s the Olympic sport in your life? Let us know. 7704646024.