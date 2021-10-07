Is Donna about to lose her clogging captaincy? There’s only one other Donna powerful enough to dethrone this Donna. We’ve got her on the phone today.
Donna’s got a new hype song for us, we’re sorry in advance for it getting pulled back into your head. Caddy and PT jump at the chance to add in their hype songs as well. Caddy brings us an inspiring story of Homecoming from his Alma Mater in North Carolina. Get your tissues, this had everyone in the studio getting emotional. And finally we close with Donna taking her first ever college tour and Facebook taking a day off from destroying our brains. Have a hype song you want to nominate for the playlist? Call or Text 7704646024.