Podcast: I swear I’m sober

On the Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast, Caddy has a surprise for Donna and gets a surprise of his own.
But first, we get an update on Caddy’s supervision of the Rainbow Sparkles visit with Roscoe. It didn’t start off great, which made Caddy a little grumpy. Roscoe is a happy camper though.
By the way, it is freezing in this studio.
Also, we find out that Donna is endeavoring on a quest to teach Roscoe sign language and swears they’ve made some great progress. You decide for yourself when she details the evidence.
On a much more serious note, Caddy has a gift for Donna that he gives her live on the show. She had no idea it was happening. It is particularly sentimental and thoughtful and it leads Donna and Caddy to converse on people who find themselves in a tough spot. Their advice? Just. Keep. Going. You’ve got this.
What is the most thoughtful gift someone has ever given you? Text or call us and let us know. 770-464-6024.