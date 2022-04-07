Podcast: I saw the beaver

It's Masters Week in Augusta, which means that we, as always, are home. Tune in and you just might see the beaver.
Caddy and Donna spend the evening cleaning up a few loose ends. Richard the Beaver is back on Hopewell. A third cat is in the house. You asked some more questions about the Grammy's, so we answered them. What's the difference between Song of the Year and Record of the Year? When is the window of eligibility? How do you get nominated? All those and more get answers to satisfy our classification as a Semi-Music Podcast.
To wrap up the show, Donna takes the stage. She gives six minutes of really heartfelt thoughts on Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the United States Supreme Court. In all seriousness, it's not something to miss. It's even worth listening to 51 minutes of Caddy to get there. Let us know when you make it through. 7704646024.