Podcast: I really don’t like people in general

On today’s episode of the Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast, we’ve got some omissions and updates. And one or two apologies. OK, maybe just one.
But first, daughter Charlotte had prom this weekend and Donna recounts the event. Where does the time go?! How is it that Baby Char Char is attending PROM? Sigh.
So, we hear you! We know we owe you a few updates on recent pod topics and we also have some clarifications to make. We’ll dive into some details about Caddy’s new job tech issues we are sorry about. OK, Donna is sorry about.
Also, just know, if you come to roll the Jack’s house, Roscoe will be on alert. Also, we don’t have many trees. Also, we’ve already been rolled. So maybe just stay away? Thanks.
Big new details about Donna’s big debut on the RADIO with Caddy as they embark on a new journey and their first co-hosted morning show. You won’t want to miss this update and you WILL want to be sure to download the The Bear 92.5 app wherever you download your apps.
Have some great ideas we could incorporate into the show? Just want to say hi? Drop us a line! Text or call 770-464-6024.