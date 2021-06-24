Shorts are on the rise and we’re cancelling Ikea. It’s just another Thursday here on the Cadillac Jack: My Second Act podcast.
The show starts off with the notion of high rise waists and Caddy’s trendsetting kicks. It also turns out that Ikea (the place where you pay to build your own furniture) is about to face the wrath of The People. “They’re snatching kids at Ikea? Cite your source.” We just have one thing to say: Do Not Leave Your Kids Unattended (With The Swedish Meatballs). After that the Jacks cover the time Donna was working the People’s Station during the 1996 Olympics. She was headed straight into the fire, having to work at big corporate parties downtown Atlanta. Caddy took vacation and went home back to North Carolina. We just have one question- is this tire salvageable? Let us know. 7704646024.