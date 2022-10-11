Podcast: I’m getting hot just thinking about it

On today’s episode of the Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast, Caddy and Donna take a shot at Taylor Swift. Come at the queen, you best not miss.
Donna opens the show about dads at the airport. Have you ever noticed that they walk really fast, especially when there is a mama with a gaggle of kids and 12 suitcases struggling behind him? Before bringing this subject to today’s episode, Donna did some (unscientific) polling, and it is definitely a thing. Caddy offers a defense on behalf of the men.
Kelsea Ballerini burst onto the country music scene a few years back when her debut single "Love Me Like You Mean It" reached number one and made her the first female artist to accomplish the feat since Carrie Underwood in 2006. However…we are finding out now that the “help” she received from Taylor Swift in search of stardom may not have just been given out of the kindness of T-Swift’s heart. In fact, quite a bit of money may have changed hands. Fair of foul? Caddy and Donna discuss.
On that note, what celebrity makes the most money per post on their Instagram? We bet you won’t be able to guess.
Morgan Evans, Ashley McBryde, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and much more on this country music heavy episode of the Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast. Thanks for tuning in!
Let’s continue Donna’s poll. Does your husband carry his weight at the airport? Text or call 770-464-6024.