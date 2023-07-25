Podcast: I’m Donna and I can do it

Welcome to the Cadillac Jack – My Second Act Podcast! On today’s show, Donna is going mountain climbing, and Caddy is…not.
So, Donna opens the show talking about her new goal of climbing mountains. Literally. She is going to find a nice comfortable pair of hiking boots, hit a rave, and then climb the equivalent of the height of Mount Everest. Caddy wishes her the best of luck.
Donna went and saw the new Barbie movie with some girlfriends, pink cowboy hat and all. The movie is breaking all sorts of box office records and she and Caddy discuss the craze and their thoughts on the reactions the movie has received.
Caddy ran across a poll that showed that 24% of young adults think the institution of marriage is outdated. Is that number high? Low? Find out what Caddy and Donna think. Text or call 770-464-6024 and let us know.