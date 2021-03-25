It’s a rootin’ tootin’ enlarging episode of Cadillac Jack: My Second Act.
Donna is longing for some friendly physical action. She feels like we all could use a little more platonic loving. It’s a bug that has spread like COVID and is taking a toll on the Jack household. The good thing is that as of last week, she’s vaccinated. Cadillac Jack? Not so much. He’s more concerned about the fact that easter bunny sales are up. No kidding. Donna worked at Cumberland Mall back in the day and every Spring they had a rule- if you’re late, you wear the bunny suit. Give you one guess who was late.
Kenny Chesney made the call. Donna and Cadillac Jack are huge fans of Kenney and consider themselves a member of No Shoes Nation. They fulfill their semi-music podcast designation by announcing some news from the man himself. As a pair who have participated in their fair share of Chesney parties, it’s a bit of a let down. At the end of the day, “I won’t take chances with those that I love.”
Then Donna’s hype song leads the show down memory lane. The last time she heard Earth, Wind and Fire, Cadillac Jack was officiating a wedding in Charleston. If you don’t remember, Caddy was ordained on the side of the highway. That’s not a joke- he really is available to officiate weddings and funerals. As he was quick to point out, “I do the back end as well.”
We cover shrimp tails and Cinnamon Toast Crunch. If you haven’t seen the story, fellow podcaster @JensenKarp found some little critters in his cereal. Caddy and Donna set the stage for what they’re betting will be a story all year. Cadillac’s prediction? It’s the end of General Mills.
Plus some great news for Cadillac Jack and every other heart attack survivor. Dr. Oz has a new recommendation: Viagra. “It’s the dipstick to a man’s health.” And what’s even better than the little blue pill? Donna’s Appy segment. It’s a way for folks to easily fill their time (and their pockets). Cadillac Jack is thinking of applying to be a host. Just not that kind of host. Can anyone help him with his ZipRecruiter profile?
Follow Caddy @atlcadillac or text him at 7704646024. New shows every Tuesday and Thursday of Cadillac Jack: My Second Act.