It’s Cadillac Jack’s birthday and he’s got a cold. No, not that kind of cold.
Caddy turns 42 today (can you believe it) and has only been through one can of white rain. He went all the way up to Tracy Cousineau’s house to find… not Tracy Cousineau. Meanwhile Donna once showed up at the wrong house for an ALTA party, and the guy ate all of her cream cheese saki bombs. That’s the first part of the show. Then Caddy and Donna get to the Tik Tok star who has tapped into the 40-plus crowd. Plus, why it’s the most successful app for the music industry. There’s also some talk of Amazon’s new marijuana policies and the reopening of The Clermont Lounge. To cap the show, “soft 16” Carl comes on mic to talk a little more about just how evil we all are. What do you think? Let us know at 7704646024.