Podcast: I can juggle some balls

Welcome to the Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast! Cady and Donna are in studio together, so you know it’s going to be a good show.
There have been a lot of bad storms in the area and there is a tree down at the Caddy household creating some…technical issues. Primarily Donna cannot use the Amazon machine, but that’s just fine with Caddy.
Did you all see the news about Cardi B? She was performing recently when a disgruntled fan threw a drink at her. Well, Cardi was having none of that and threw her microphone right back. What is with people lately disrespecting artists like that?
Also, Caddy is being recruited. By the Army. To do Army things. You all know Caddy hasn’t done a pushup since 5th grade field day, so this may not end well.
