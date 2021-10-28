We know that kids get themselves into trouble, but what happens when a bunch of 15 year olds are armed with swords? We’ll find out soon on the Cadillac Jack: My Second Act podcast.
Donna may be taking a surprise pilgrimage to Jerusalem, but we’re looking to spread out our love for Jesus. We revisit the “most disgusting thing” friend of the pod Tug Cowart has seen, and again find more ways to show that Atlanta traffic will never go away. In obligatory music news, an update on Donna’s failure to find Harry Styles tickets. Female fashion icon Carl Appen briefly chimes in for a spanx update. And finally we close with Mani Young, board member of TurningPoint Breast Cancer Rehabilitation and her powerful story of recovery. Want to reach out to Caddy? Call or Text 7704646024.