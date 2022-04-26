Podcast: “Hugging, reaching around, all of it.”

After we get a rundown on Donna’s childhood softball team, her creepy coach and the free Dairy Queen they were entitled to, the show finally dives in to the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial.
Mixed emotions on this one. Donna explains that a different version of herself, maybe even just a pre-Covid version, would have been obsessed with this trial. But now it all seems just kind of…sad. She and Caddy dive into the component that marriage therapy has played, and give their own personal experiences there, too.
Kenny Chesney is back! Well, at least on a stage. Caddy gives a recap on his latest tour and his big name opening acts, including a surprise pop up concert from one, Old Dominion.
Is it still OK to use Covid as an excuse to get out of something? Well, in more country music news, Caddy teases a topic for Thursday’s episode where an artist’s answer to the question is a resounding “no.”
