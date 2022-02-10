Podcast: Hell no, it's not for sale

Turns out no one over 19 watches… sports… on their phone. Donna has had a real hard time getting some tape on her phone and at the store. Cadillac Jack is there to help. So is the AT&T guy.
There's another section of great news, too. We are happy to announce the launch of Donna and Cadillac's 1/4-unit fractional ownership timeshare condominium in Punta Cana. (Vegas was booked.)
To fulfill our obligation as a semi-music podcast, we also cover Luke Combs, the Capital-Radio strife and a few other Spotify sweeps. Dustin Lynch has some new tunes out today, so Caddy phones a friend from Nashville and the Dustin Lynch camp. (Production note: if you're in Nashville, or any other industry camps, please do not listen to this episode. Also do not crawl it for your artist's intellectual property. Or copyright. Just… just don't listen to this episode.)
Then we talk about manhole covers. So strap on your helmet, stick a finger under your chin, and head out to the garage. Then let us know if you're alright. 7704646024.