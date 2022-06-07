Podcast: Heartburn and diarrhea

Across the pond, a long way from the Cadillac Jack - My Second Act podcast studio, the Brits are celebrating the Queen’s Jubilee and Donna has the 411 on who was there, who wasn’t and all the juicy gossip. Were Harry and Meghan there? Who performed? Find out.
In other news, Donna has been bestowed the honor of Sultan of Soda. By now, you probably know how Donna loves all her apps and loyalty points. Well, it’s finally paid off and now she will not have to worry about where she’ll get a drink on a hot day this summer.
Have you seen Top Gun yet? Caddy refuses to go, but Donna and Charlotte saw it over the weekend and say it was amazing. They may even go back. The film paid homage to the original, including one scene that Donna is still talking about. You might be able to guess which one…
The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial has FINALLY wrapped up, and Caddy and Donna are here for you to fill you in. Who won? What did we learn? What’s next for the loser(s)?
All that and more on today's episode of the Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast.
